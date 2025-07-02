Why Dayo Odeyingbo's Chicago Bears debut looks a little less difficult
Edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo could have anticipated a very difficult debut at Soldier Field come Monday night, Sept. 8.
Perhaps it will be a bit softer launch point.
According to a report by The Athletic's Alec Lewis, the idea of starting Minnesota Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw returning to face the Bears in the opener is "probably a rosy expectation.
After his rookie year of 2021, Darrisaw graded out as the second-, eighth- and 11th-best tackle in the NFL. He suffered a torn ACL and MCL last October. It looked like a devastating injury for the Vikings at the time but they were able to trade for Jacksonville's Cam Robinson as a replacement.
The problem for Minnesota is Robinson signed as a free agent with the Houston Texans. The Vikings could be protecting the blind side of rookie J.J. McCarthy with a journeyman backup tackle.
The Vikings backup left tackle now is Justin Skule. He started half of his games as a rookie for the 49ers in 2019 but has been only a backup since then. Skule started five games last year for the Buccaneers as a replacement. He has 17 starts in five seasons.
They also have rookie Logan Brown on their depth chart as a backup on the other side. He is an undrafted free agent.
Odeyingbo's strength is supposed to be stopping the run but the Bears saw him as a rising pass rusher when they signed him for $48 million over three years in free agency.
Odeyingbo a quiet game last year going against Minnesota's Robinson and right tackle Brian O'Neill. He made two tackles with no sacks.
Jonathan Harrison of Minnesota Vikings On SI writes, "The veteran Skule seems likely to start at least a couple games for Minnesota to begin this season."
Skule is graded by PFF as a much better pass blocker now than when he was graded 118th of 125 tackles and 126 of 135 tackles as a pass blocker during his first two seasons. His 212 reps last year were his most since his rookie year.
The Vikings would want to be cautious at so early a point in the season.
The Bears could also make things more uncomfortable for Skule by moving Montez Sweat to that side of the line on occasion.
While Darrisaw has been unable to practice while he rehabs from his knee surgery, Odeyingbo himself hasn't exactly been out gearing up for the season. He missed almost all of the offseason work with an unspecified injury.
