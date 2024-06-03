Why Roschon Johnson Might Rate as Most Underrated Bear
The most underrated or underappreciated players continue to occupy the minds of NFL analysts to the point where those players can't be considered underrated or underappreciated because they are being mentioned, rated and appreciated.
Last month Pro Football Focus regarded guard Teven Jenkins as the most underrated Bear even though he has played in only 31 of a possible 51 games while averaging just eight starts a year. PFF has graded Jenkins high each of the last two years, so they almost seem to have a stake in this call.
PFF's Sam Monson, in an appearance at about the same time on The33rdteam.com with Steve Palazzolo, labeled linebacker T.J. Edwards the most underappreciated Bears player. Edwards is a difficult name to argue against in this regard after a tremendous first Bears season following four surprising seasons in Philadelphia, without any postseason honors.
"He's had to do it the hard way," said Monson, pointing out how Edwards fought his way onto the Eagles roster undrafted and then fought his way onto the field with starters.
And even after last year's 155 tackles, eight for loss, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced, Edwards didn't get to his first Pro Bowl. By those standards, DJ Moore might be the most underrated Bear after career-highs of 96 catches, 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns, his fourth 1,000-yard season in six.
Now NFL.com's Tom Blair has named an underappreciated player for each team and finds someone entirely different for the Bears who probably hasn't been thought of in this regard.
It's second-year running back Roschon Johnson. Blair's article is on underappreciated players for 2024, and he says Johnson "...was probably appreciated at an appropriate level in 2023, when he was a fourth-round pick showing flashes for a stuck-in-the-mud offense, topping 50 scrimmage yards in five games and breaking off the occasional monster gain."
Now, though, there are numerous other Bears weapons, including D'Andre Swift. Blair points out how Swift's 2023 season was one with production tailing off and for the Bears it will be good to have a player like Johnson to keep Swift "fresher longer."
The problem with Johnson's selection is he is only a third back. Khalil Herbert is the backup who will take most of the reps from Swift to keep him fresh.
Johnson's ability to pass block and be involved in the passing game does make him a candidate for being underappreciated, however.
