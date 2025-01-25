Bears could be back in play for Ian Cunningham draft bonanza
Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham was given time away by GM Ryan Poles during the hunt for a head coach to focus on getting a general manager job.
It might work yet.
Denied in Tennessee by the Titans, Cunningham reportedly could have a second shot this hiring cycle, even if it is with a franchise in a state of obvious flux.
There is a "mutual interest" between Cunningham and the Jaguars regarding the suddenly vacant GM position, according to a report by Mia O'Brien of 1010XL the Jaguars' flagship station.
A mutual interest might be all it takes with this franchise after what has happened in recent days.
First, the Jaguars appeared to want to interview Liam Coen in person for the head coaching job. He turned down the interview, accepted a raise from Tampa Bay to be what ESPN reported would make him the highest paid NFL offensive coordinator.
Then, after the Jaguars parted ways with GM Trent Baalke late Wednesday, Coen agreed to come to Jacksonville for the interview and is now the head coach.
Now it appears Cunningham has his second chance for a GM job and his good fortune would benefit the Bears because it would mean two third-round draft picks after all the compensatory picks for the round are made in each of the next two drafts.
The league awards two compensatory third-round picks in successive drafts for minority members who leave a coordinator's position or an assistant GM post.
Cunningham was one of six candidates brought in by Tennesssee for interviews after the firing of Ran Carthon. He had interviews for GM jobs in each of the previous two hiring cycles.
