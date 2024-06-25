Why the Bears Could Look to Emmnauel Ogbah or Other Edges
Perhaps the Bears need to listen to super agent Drew Rosenhaus when he touts the virtues of his client, Miami Dolphins pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, the way he did on Monday.
At least Pro Football Focus mainstay Sam Monson thinks they could use the help. Monson wrote the rank and assessments of all NFL defensive lines for PFF released on Tuesday. Despite all of their efforts last year with the Montez Sweat trade, drafting of two rookie defensive tackles and signings of Andrw Billings and DeMarcus Walker last year, the Bears still only rank 27th in the league in defensive line grade.
"Chicago's defensive line improved massively with the addition of Montez Sweat, who provided a real and consistent source of pressure after the team traded for him at the deadline," Monson wrote.
Apparently it wasn't that massive.
The Bears are only ahead of the Falcons (28th), Panthers (29th), Vikings (30th), Broncos (31st) and Cardinals (32nd). They are one spot behind Jacksonville.
The Lions are graded fourth and the Packers 11th among defensive lines within the NFC North.
Monson pointed out how Sweat had 64 pressures last year, but didn't point out how this was between both the Bears and Commanders and not just with Chicago.
He said the fate of the line's development rests on Gervon Dexter in the 3-technique role for Year 2.
"Dexter flashed playmaking ability as a rookie, but the Bears need more from him in 2024," Monson said.
HOW ROME ODUNZE CAN MAKE TRIPLET RECEIVER CONCEPT WORK FOR BEARS
BEARS BREAKOUT PLAYER PROJECTION PADS RYAN POLES REPUTATION
SHANE WALDRON'S BEARS OFFENSE SEEKING OUT ITS OWN IDENTITY
Bringing in one more pass rusher, like Ogbah, couldn't hurt. The issue becomes cost.
This could change greatly since Ogbah's last contract, as he was making $16 million-plus a year on a deal with Miami but was cut for cap purposes.
He hadn't contributed at a level close to earning his keep at that price and last year had become a situational pass rusher with only one start on the season after he had to finish the previous year on injured reserve due to a triceps tear.
Whether the Bears are interested or not, Ogbah has a recent history as a better fit than former Bears edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue. Last year Ngakoue had only a 5.1% win rate when rushing against a true pass set and only a 4.8% win rate overall.
By contrast, Bears starting defensive end DeMarcus Walker was at 16.1% last year against a true pass set and . That was also better than Ogbah's recent rush history of 5.1% last year against true pass sets and 4.8% otherwise.
Walker has had pass rush win percentages against both a true passing set or otherwise every season since he left Denver in 2020.
What they might need is simply another quality edge because they can't be sure what rookie Austin Booker can contribute at this point.
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven