Ben Roethlisberger Explains How Mike Tomlin Has Been ‘Cooking’ Ravens’ John Harbaugh
According to former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, current QB Russell Wilson isn't the only chef in Pittsburgh.
On a recent episode of his Footbahlin podcast, Roethlisberger attempts to parse the Steelers' touchdown-less victory over the Baltimore Ravens last week, ultimately attributing the win to a simple matter of coaching.
"If I were trying to pinpoint why ... to be honest, I really think that Mike Tomlin is cooking in [Baltimore head coach John] Harbaugh's kitchen," Big Ben tells his co-host, Spence, at 39:00. "I think that Tomlin's out-coaching him."
Roethlisberger cites Tomlin's prescient decision to call a time-out before Baltimore's potentially game-changing two-point conversion, which Pittsburgh then stuffed, as evidence of this mastery before likening his former boss to another highly-lauded HC.
"The way that Coach Belichick used to out-coach certain teams, it feels like that's what we're doing to [the Ravens]. We're just out-coaching them," he continues. Somehow, "there was no Lamar [Jackson] magic" for the entirety of the game, and even star running back Derrick Henry had a big-time fumble (his first since the 2022 season).
"The things that happened in that game are only things that happen in this rivalry, only things that happen to Baltimore against us. [Baltimore Kicker Justin] Tucker missing two field goals ... I mean, [Steelers Kicker Chris Boswell] is in Tucker's head. ... It feels like Baltimore just can't handle us."
The Steelers edged out the Ravens Sunday 18–16 without getting into the end zone even once. The game marked Pittsburgh's eighth win in nine games against the Ravens. Whether thanks to luck or exactly what Big Ben ascribed, Pittsburgh now sits firmly atop the AFC North.
The Ravens will have a chance at a rematch when the regional rivals meet again in Maryland on Dec. 21 at 4:30 p.m. ET.