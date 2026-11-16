Bengals Eyeing Bigger Prey after Mauling Division-Rival Steelers on Sunday Night

It didn’t sound right when star receiver Ja’Marr Chase said the Bengals’ rivalry with the Chiefs ranked higher than the one with the Steelers . It’s as if Chase refuses to acknowledge that his team missed the postseason the past three seasons and that the Steelers, who are actually in their division, beat them earlier this season.

It has been three and a half seasons since the Bengals and Chiefs played each other in back-to-back AFC championship games. Since Cincinnati fell to Kansas City on Jan. 29, 2023, Chase’s fierce rivals have gone on to appear in three consecutive Super Bowls and hoist two Lombardi Trophies. Nothing the Bengals have done in this playoff drought suggests they’re on the same level as the Chiefs, even with last year’s down season for Patrick Mahomes & Co.

On Thursday, Chase’s words sounded off. He and the Bengals needed to prove it on Sunday. That’s exactly what they did with the 38–18 dismantling of the Steelers to extend their winning streak to five games and take control of the AFC North. The divisional series is tied 1–1, but these are no rivals outside of being in the same division. If this were baseball or basketball, the Bengals would beat the Steelers four games to one. Cincinnati (7–2) once again rivals Kansas City and Buffalo and any other top teams in the AFC.

We can now put aside the Bengals’ three consecutive seasons without reaching at least 10 wins. They’ll probably get there soon with upcoming games against the Commanders, Saints and Browns, and before a showdown against the Chiefs in Week 14. Cincinnati hasn’t lost in a month because the defense is finally protecting leads. We can talk about a potential Joe Burrow vs. Mahomes playoff matchup again because Chase’s quarterback is staying available. He might also be the MVP after lighting up the Steelers for 409 yards and four touchdowns. Chase also had a dominant performance with 11 catches for 231 yards.

Bengals get the first TD of the night.



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/IQC5Jfcj2I — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 16, 2026

And you know what? Chase might have also been right about a different bold claim . This Bengals team might be better than the one that beat the Chiefs in the AFC title game and advanced to the Super Bowl during the 2021 season when Burrow was only in his second season and Chase was a rookie.

The trade for star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II has fixed many of the defensive issues that have plagued this unit in recent years. Even the smaller defensive additions have panned out, including signing safety Bryan Cook, who knows about the Chiefs-Bengals rivalry from his days of playing on the other side. This Bengals defense is far from perfect, but they’re finally just bending after years of breaking. And this unit gave Aaron Rodgers plenty of fits on Sunday night. Rodgers opened the game 0-for-8 and didn’t get his first completion until the final minutes of the first half. Additionally, there was very little room for Steelers running back Jaylen Warren to operate. DK Metcalf didn’t get his first catch until the fourth quarter with Pittsburgh down 28 points.

I mildly respect Chase’s borderline delusional line of thinking that they rival one of the league’s most accomplished teams without winning much since 2022. He’s an elite receiver who catches passes from an elite quarterback, a duo that’s practically unstoppable because the No. 2 receiving option is also very good and creates favorable matchups. When healthy, the trio of Tee Higgins, Burrow and Chase can keep pace with any offense. They might be the best of the best. The Steelers haven’t come close to replicating that kind of offensive production since Ben Roethlisberger’s prime years in Pittsburgh.

For a fierce competitor like Chase, he’s likely well aware that the Bengals haven’t been to the postseason in what feels like a long time. It surely doesn’t fly by when the defense can’t make it work with 30-plus points on a weekly basis and when the backup is making frequent appearances because the star quarterback can’t stay healthy.

So, no, the years haven’t flown by, but Chase was right to keep an alpha mindset, especially with the core offensive pieces in the midst of their prime years. Still, it must have been frustrating to wait on the front office and the coaching staff to fix the issues.

Trying to tackle Ja'Marr Chase is really tough 😅



PITvsCIN on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/JbQWYD0kNG — NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026

It seems like they have figured it out, well, except for the inconsistent ground game. But it helps to have a stout offensive line and hit on a draft pick such as Amarius Mims, the 2024 first-round pick who has emerged as one of the league’s top right tackles.

Perhaps the Bengals will regret not truly going for it by trading for star running back Jonathan Taylor. But at least they’re back in the Super Bowl conversation and no longer sound like Al Bundy when talking about a rivalry from back in the day.

The Bengals aren’t all talk anymore and actually look good besides just on paper. This attractive roster is finally making it happen with an offensive trio that might rival no one.