Bengals Celebrated Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Deals With Perfect GIFs
The Cincinnati Bengals are committing historic resources to a pair of wide receivers as Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have new lucrative long-term deals. The late-Sunday night newsbreak may have been missed by some football fans who turned in early before another grueling work week, but Bengals fans are waking up to some exciting news. And the team's social media unit has mobilized to get the good vibes flowing freely, curating some GIFs of the duo and their quarterback Joe Burrow.
Throw in a clip of Cincinnati GM Duke Tobin telling other teams to go find their own receiver and it's shaping up to be the best day of the offseason.
Now, it's entirely possible that when the smoke clears and the excitement dies down there will be a realization that the Bengals, despite this incredible blessing of offensive talent, did not make the playoffs last year. And tying up this much money in wideouts plus Burrow might make it more difficult to shore up the defense in the near- and long-term. But that's a problem for a different day.