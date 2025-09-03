Bengals Among Eight Teams Picked to Hit High Mark During 2025 NFL Season
CINCINNATI — NFL.com analysts broke down their picks to win the Super Bowl this coming season, and Cincinnati received one vote from digital content producer Christian Gonzalez.
All in all, eight teams got votes to win it all, including Baltimore at the top with 16 votes.
"Joe Burrow gets another opportunity in the Super Bowl, leading the Bengals to their first Lombardi Trophy by knocking off the defending champion Eagles," Gonzalez wrote.
Baltimore arguably has a top-10 position group at every spot on its roster entering another prime Lamar Jackson season. Still, they'll have to prove their worth come January, having never played in the AFC Championship Game in Jackson's career.
"A healthy Christian McCaffrey turns in one of his finest seasons, while Robert Saleh brings discipline and stability back to San Francisco's defense," Former quarterback and analyst David Carr wrote. "But the story of the year belongs to Baltimore. The Ravens prove to be the league's bully this year, riding another MVP season from Lamar Jackson and a defense transformed by the emergence of rookie Malaki Starks. Baltimore wins a 30-27 thriller."
Check out the full breakdowns of each pick here as Cincinnati prepares to take on the Cleveland Browns this weekend and start a path to get back into the AFC playoffs for the first time since making the AFC Championship Game two seasons ago.
