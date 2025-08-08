Bengals DT T.J. Slaton Dives Into Continued Run Defense Issues to Start 2025 Preseason
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' starting defense got bludgeoned on the ground early in Thursday's opening 34-27 preseason loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles' starting running back for the game, Will Shipley, diced up the front seven for 48 yards on seven carries. It looked eerily similar to last season when Cincinnati ranked 28th in rushing EPA/play allowed and 31st in success rate.
T.J. Slaton knows they have some things to clean up as the main run-stopper in the middle. Slaton is convinced that tighter communication will fix some of the issues.
"They did a lot of things to get the ball into the C and B gaps," Slaton explained about the early issues. "All we try to do is just set the edge better to be able to play those things. After the snap, it's something that we didn't prepare for the unscouted looks. So we see them, they happen, and during the game we adjust so when we see it again, it won't happen again."
Cincinnati did play better in the second half. Still, it allowed two normally backup running backs to average five-plus yards per carry, albeit against varying personnel groups from its end.
Slaton did not record a stat, but played very limited snaps.
"We're coming together better every day," Slaton said. "We are getting to know each other. We get to know each other's work and what they like to do. You know what the interiors like to do? So we could be able to communicate on the field and be on the same page."
