Ja'Marr Chase Houses Long Touchdown to Take Back Bengals Preseason Lead Over Eagles
CINCINNATI — Two drives into the preseason, and Cincinnati's offense mowed through each one against Philadelphia's backups as Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase connected for their first live-action score in months.
Chase took the ball-movement duties from Chase Brown after Cincinnati got to midfield through multiple RB touches. The reigning triple-crown winner did the rest with a 36-yard TD strike to make it 14-7 Bengals. Chase ad Burrow are completely dialed-into their patented connection after a few weeks of healthy training camp.
Burrow exited the game after the drive finishing 9-10 for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
Check out the big play below, along with the drive play-by-play on the second scoring possession of the game for Cincinnati:
1st & 10 at CIN 35
- (2:28 - 1st) Official Timeout at 02:28.
1st & 10 at PHI 36
- (2:28 - 1st) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase for 36 yards, TOUCHDOWN [J.Trotter]. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Adomitis, Holder-R.Rehkow.
3rd & 2 at PHI 44
- (2:58 - 1st) C.Brown right guard to PHI 41 for 3 yards (J.Evans; J.Campbell). PENALTY on PHI-J.Campbell, Illegal Use of Hands, 5 yards, enforced at PHI 41.
2nd & 4 at PHI 46
- (3:39 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to C.Brown to PHI 44 for 2 yards (A.Jackson, J.Trotter).
1st & 10 at CIN 48
- (4:16 - 1st) C.Brown left tackle to PHI 46 for 6 yards (S.Brown).
1st & 10 at CIN 35
- (4:55 - 1st) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to C.Brown to CIN 48 for 13 yards (J.Campbell; J.Trotter).
- (5:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to CIN 0. G.Brightwell to CIN 35 for 35 yards (A.Sam).
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI