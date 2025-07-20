All Bengals

Bengals Projected to Hit Key Betting Mark in 2025 Season

A gauge to hit 10 wins or more.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Tee Higgins (5) and Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate a touchdown during a game on Nov. 17, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Tee Higgins (5) and Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate a touchdown during a game on Nov. 17, 2024. / Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Vic Tafur released his best win total bets for the 2025 NFL Season, and Cincinnati to go over 9.5 wins is one of his top wager options.

Cincinnati has failed to hit 10 wins each of the past two seasons.

"Two of the Ravens’ wins last year came by a total of four points over the Bengals, who were steamed to learn that they have to play at Baltimore in prime time for the fourth year in a row (and on a short-week Thursday night game for the third time)," Tafur wrote. "And this year, the Bengals will have to play them with defensive players off the street, as the receivers and quarterback took all the money. 

"The owners do actually have a little bit left, and edge rusher Trey Hendrickson wants it. He seems to have all the leverage, and if he doesn’t ultimately get the big deal after holding out, or is traded, go ahead and punt this prediction. At least the Bengals should be able to avoid another bad start this season, as they open against the Browns and the Jaguars."

Cincinnati is doing all it can on the coaching front to start as quickly as possible on the winning side of the ledger in September. That includes a full look at their plan this offseason and morning practice times during training camp.

Getting the front office to follow suit with signing Shemar Stewart, and Trey Hendrickson is the big domino to fall. Cincinnati will have a much more difficult time hitting 10 wins if either of those two misses any significant game time to start the season.

Still, we are a long way from that scenario as the contract staring contest continues between these sides. 

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Shemar Stewart Reportedly Did Not Workout With Texas A&M Football Team This Summer

Bengals Star Tee Higgins Named to 2025 NFL 100 Ranking

Cincinnati Bengals Could Bolster D-Line, Bringing in Former UFL Standout for Workout

Trey Hendrickson Breaks Silence With Bengals Training Camp Set to Begin Next Week

NFL Insider Comments on 'Unpredictable' Trey Hendrickson Situation

The Forgotten Part of Playing NFL Quarterback: Playmaking, Processing and Bad QBs

DraftKings Names Several Famous Bengals Top-10 Trash Talkers This Century

Joe Burrow's Mom Tells Story About His Love for Fashion in Newest Quarterback Teaser

Andre Smith Tells Funny Story About Weight Fines During Bengals Career

ESPN Picks 10 Cincinnati Bengals For All-Time Draft Picks List

Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Didn't Sign Injury Waiver for One Big Reason

Pro Football Network Ranks Al Golden 14th Among NFL's Defensive Coordinators

Contextualizing Bengals QB Joe Burrow's 'Brutal' Blitz Numbers with Stats, Videos

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Won't Get to Face Childhood Idol After 2025 Season

Stat of the Jay: With Chase Burns To Make MLB Debut for Reds Tonight, a Look at Top NFL Debuts by Bengals Players

'Sign It Or Go Scratch' - Shemar Stewart's Agent Provides Latest Update on Bengals Contract Negotiations

Look: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Training in Cincinnati With Training Camp One Month Away

Watch: Trailer, Air Date Announced For Joe Burrow's Appearance in Netflix Quarterback Show

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Jalen Rivers Earns Major Praise From Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr.

Clock is Ticking: Cincinnati Bengals and Hamilton County Have Until June 30 to Agree on New Stadium Lease

'We're Worried About Them' - Anonymous Bengals Players Offer More Insight on Team's Family Treatment

Look: Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Wears Uniform for First Time

Stat of the Jay: ROH Finalist Max Montoya Ranks Third in Team History in Impressive Category

Germaine Pratt Deserved Better From the Bengals, but That Just Makes Him the Newest Member of a Large Club

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Releasing Veteran Defender Germaine Pratt

Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Roster By Signing Recently Released Veteran Jaire Alexander

Key Piece of Cincinnati Bengals' Failures Make List of Top Negative Narratives That Could Change in 2025

Cincinnati Bengals' Top Defenders Near Bottom of NFL in Latest Rankings

Vice President JD Vance Weighs in on Trey Hendrickson's Future, Contract Talks With Cincinnati Bengals

Look: Former Bengals Star Adam 'Pacman' Jones Releases Statement After Latest Arrest

Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+