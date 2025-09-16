Bengals Release Mic'd Up Moments From 31-27 Win Over Jacksonville Jaguars
CINCINNATI — The Bengals got the win and had plenty of fun doing it opening in orange on Sunday, despite the major injury to Joe Burrow.
The team and its fans flooded Paycor Stadium with orange on Sunday, and the Bengals media squad was there to capture all of the Mic'd Up moments.
Cincinnati got the win 31-27 over Jacksonville for its first second-half comeback win since 2023.
“Well, resilient group found a way,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said in the press conference after Cincinnati’s win. “Feels like that’s what this year’s turning into already. You know, just a group that believes in each other never flinches, even when things are difficult.”
Taylor trusted in his backup quarterback, Jake Browning, to get the job done.
“I never even gave Jake a field goal landmark, because that really was not our mentality,” Taylor said. “Our mentality was, we’re going to go score and win the game, and not just kick a field goal. And obviously, if the circumstances had come to that, I would have done that. But that was not the conversation. The conversation was: Let’s get down the field and try to get a score.”
Check out all of the top Mic'd Up moments from the win below:
