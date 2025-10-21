All Bengals

Bengals Star Cornerback Receives High Praise From Teammate Amidst Strong Start to 2025 Season

A steady rise into his third season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) celebrates an interception on the sideline in the second quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) celebrates an interception on the sideline in the second quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — DJ Turner II is playing the best football of his career as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL this season. His Bengals teammate, Orlando Brown Jr., even endorsed him as an All-Pro player on X this week.

Turner leads the NFL with 13 pass breakups, to go with two interceptions and a 60.4 passer rating allowed. All in all, Turner's been a top-10 cornerback this season, ranking eighth in the NFL with a 76.7 Pro Football Focus grade (minimum 100 snaps played). He's now increased his PFF grade in all three NFL seasons.

Cincinnati likely doesn't win last Thursday's game without his flipping interception of Aaron Rodgers.

The Bengals need more plays like that entering the back half of the season.

"Just the mental aspect of it. I'm just playing fast," Turner said after that win about his rise this season.

The Bengals haven't gotten anything close to the same impact from the rest of the cornerbacks, but they did enough to steal a win last Thursday.

“Yeah, we absolutely did," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about the team's complementary football last week. "That allowed us to overtake the game there and play with the lead until they scored that last touchdown. But those two picks were just (great). Did you know (DJ) Turner told me it was coming? He walked on the field and said, ‘We got you. A turnover is coming.” J.B. (Jordan Battle) had one as well. I haven't seen DJ’s yet. I don't know how he came up with that ball, but it was really impressive. We needed it from both of those guys. Outstanding job by those guys.”

Turner will try to shut down the lowly Jets' passing attack this week, who sport Pro Football Focus's fourth-worst receiving grade (63 overall).

feed

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+