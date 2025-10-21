Bengals Star Cornerback Receives High Praise From Teammate Amidst Strong Start to 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — DJ Turner II is playing the best football of his career as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL this season. His Bengals teammate, Orlando Brown Jr., even endorsed him as an All-Pro player on X this week.
Turner leads the NFL with 13 pass breakups, to go with two interceptions and a 60.4 passer rating allowed. All in all, Turner's been a top-10 cornerback this season, ranking eighth in the NFL with a 76.7 Pro Football Focus grade (minimum 100 snaps played). He's now increased his PFF grade in all three NFL seasons.
Cincinnati likely doesn't win last Thursday's game without his flipping interception of Aaron Rodgers.
The Bengals need more plays like that entering the back half of the season.
"Just the mental aspect of it. I'm just playing fast," Turner said after that win about his rise this season.
The Bengals haven't gotten anything close to the same impact from the rest of the cornerbacks, but they did enough to steal a win last Thursday.
“Yeah, we absolutely did," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about the team's complementary football last week. "That allowed us to overtake the game there and play with the lead until they scored that last touchdown. But those two picks were just (great). Did you know (DJ) Turner told me it was coming? He walked on the field and said, ‘We got you. A turnover is coming.” J.B. (Jordan Battle) had one as well. I haven't seen DJ’s yet. I don't know how he came up with that ball, but it was really impressive. We needed it from both of those guys. Outstanding job by those guys.”
Turner will try to shut down the lowly Jets' passing attack this week, who sport Pro Football Focus's fourth-worst receiving grade (63 overall).
