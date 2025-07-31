Bengals Stars Near The Top of Madden 26 Positional Rankings
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's Madden 26 rating dropped on Thursday as EA Sports continues its rollout for the game, releasing in mid-August.
The Bengals' leader is rated a 97 overall on Madden. That slots him only behind Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for the top QB spots in the game.
Both were rated 99 overall in the latest version. Burrow is coming off the best season in his career, and 2025 could bring even better results. Cincinnati doesn't have any offensive contract issues to deal with as opposed to last season, when Ja'Marr Chase didn't get to full practicing until right up to the start of the season.
It's helped Burrow throw it better than he has in years.
"I think this is the best I'm throwing it in several years, so I'm excited about that," Burrow said to the media on Wednesday. "Excited about where our team's at, too."
His top weapon is one of the best wide receivers in the game. Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are the only 99-rated wide receivers in Madden 26. Among other Bengals stars, Trey Hendrickson's rating surfaced at a 92 overall in the game.
Check out the full ratings below:
