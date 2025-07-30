Trey Hendrickson Provides Latest Update on Bengals Contract Negotiations, Distraction Level
CINCINNATI — The Trey Hendrickson saga got some new fodder on Wednesday as the star pass rusher spoke about the most recent negotiations over a new deal with the Bengals.
Hendrickson is back in town after missing the first week of training camp in a contract holdout. He racked up $250,000 in fines along the way, with no deal to show for it yet. He noted that he just wants to be a positive influence on his teammates amidst static negotiations on a new deal
"Things are exactly the same," Hendrickson said about an extension in front of his locker. "What I'm not going to do is as best as I can, avoid being a distraction. I want to help the guys. The guys that have helped me along the way, Demario Davis, Cam Jordan, even Sam Hubbard, helped me a lot when I was here. So to be that right now, I think is what's most important, and this narrative will kind of iron itself out as we continue to progress towards the season."
Hendrickson has posted a whopping 35 sacks over the past two seasons and is arguably the most underpaid player in the four major North American pro sports leagues.
Rough contract timing has hurt Hendrickson, and he's just looking for a deal commensurate with the rest of his peers. Multiple 30-plus-year-old edge rushers inked deals averaging $35 million or more this offseason. Bottomline, Hendrickson and the Bengals front office know he's underpaid.
"I've mentioned it multiple times this off season, but also I believe ownership has [an understanding] as well, that there are plans on not having to play under the current deal so I think that's something we have a common goal to get to," Hendrickson noted. "I think that's the plan moving forward is like you know, no distractions. I'm excited to be here. I think it's great seeing the Brotherhood that's been created here."
Getting this deal done as quickly as possible can only help the 2025 game results.
Cincinnati started 1-4 last season in no small part due to Ja'Marr Chase's contract issue. He directly admitted this offseason that he wasn't himself during the first few weeks of the 2024 season due to those negotiations. Hendrickson wants to be a Bengal, the Bengals don't want to get rid of him, and now we wait to see what happens as the calendar barrels toward August.
