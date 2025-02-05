Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could the Team Make Another, More Realistic Run At Former First-Round Pick?
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals made an attempt to bring Kevin Zeitler back to the organization in 2021.
The problem was, Zeitler saw it less as a contract offer and more as an insult.
The 2012 first-round draft pick signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens instead and made his first Pro Bowl in the third season of that deal at age 33.
Zeitler signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Detroit Lions this past season and continued to play at an elite level.
Pro Football Focus graded Zeitler as the sixth best guard in 2024, with a No. 4 ranking as a run blocker.
The Bengals have understandably shied away from offering multi-year deals to players on the wrong side of 30, but imagine how Super Bowl LVI might have panned out had Zeitler been playing right guard instead of Hakeem Adeniji.
And Zeitler isn’t likely to receive a multi-year deal at this point anyway.
He should expect something in line with the one year, $6 million contract he signed in Detroit last year, which would make for a snug fit in Cincinnati.
Previous Guard Profiles
Trey Smith
Will Fries
Teven Jenkins
Although Spotrac.com lists Zeitler’s market value as $9.2 million for a one-year deal.
While his climbing age is a concern, Zeitler has been one of the most reliable offensive linemen throughout his career.
Beginning with his final of four seasons in Cincinnati, Zeitler has started at least 15 games in 10 consecutive seasons.
Most IOL Games Started 2015-24
Kevin Zeitler 158
Laken Tomlinson 155
Shaq Mason 147
Jason Kelce 147
Joe Thuney 146
Zack Martin 146
Joe Bitonio 145
Mitch Morse 143
Brancon Scherff 140
Ben Jones 124
Pairing Zeitler with another experienced free agent guard while adding a rookie in the draft would be a solid plan to improve an offensive line is set with Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims as the tackles and Ted Karras at center.
The big question is whether the insulting lowball offer in 2021 is something that still sticks with Zeitler, or if the lure of blocking for Joe Burrow and returning to the organization that took the first shot on him would have enough appeal to salve the past.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI