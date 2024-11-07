Cincinnati Bengals Have Chance to Save Season on Thursday Night Against Baltimore Ravens
It took the Bengals until Week 9 to earn their first win at Paycor Stadium. The win was needed, but it was not celebrated. Not even by Logan Wilson who led the team with nine tackles and two fumble recoveries.
“It’s big, now we are 4-5, but the biggest one is the next one, and so this is a big one to go into Baltimore on a short week," he said. "A Thursday night in front of a national audience, and try to get a win it's going to be a big one.”
The team usually leans into a 24-hour celebration rule. As the team walked into the locker room, you could hear the team chanting “Who Dey” from the press room. Almost immediately after Zac Taylor addressed the team, you heard the music turn up as loud as it could go. A much different post-game vibe from the previous four home games.
Walking into the locker room, the loud celebratory music didn’t match the player’s behavior. Players had a sense of urgency to get out and meet their friends and families for dinner before starting the recovery process.
Mike Gesicki scored two touchdowns on the day, but even he looked to be all business. After talking to him, it was clear that he had already shifted his focus to Thursday night. Not a lot of smiling, but instead more of a stern demeanor. Much like you saw from Joe Burrow that night.
“It was definitely a fun day,” Gesicki said with a straight face. “That was a great win and everything but it’s already Baltimore week so we’ve got to roll.”
A primetime date with Baltimore isn’t just you’re average game for the Bengals. Cincinnati is on the outside looking in of the playoff picture entering Week 10.
According to NFL.com, Cincinnati’s current playoff chances are at 35 percent, with a win over Baltimore, that probability jumps up to 52 percent. A win sets this team on the right track, something they’ve been trying to do since September.
A win saves their season.
Joe Burrow threw five touchdowns and completed 30-of-39 passes for 392 yards and one interception in Cincinnati’s first meeting with Baltimore in Week 5. The Ravens ultimately came away with a win 41-38, but it wasn’t a win their defense was proud of. Cincinnati’s 38 points were the most Baltimore has surrendered this season.
"We won the game, but we did not play well, especially the secondary alone,” Marlon Humphrey said. "Like I said, there were a lot of contested catches, but we allowed big plays. Too many big plays. So we're hoping to try to limit the passing attack and get going."
That won’t be easy for a team that currently ranks last in the NFL in pass defense, but this time will be different.
While Burrow has completed 68% of his passes in eight career games against Baltimore, 6 of his 17 touchdowns have gone to Tee Higgins, who isn't going to play due to a quad injury. Erick All Jr. just went on injured reserve with an ACL injury and while he’s only in his first year, he was a talented route runner and quality blocker. His talents will also be missed in Baltimore.
On the other side, Jackson threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 55 yards in the first meeting. Baltimore’s 41 points are the most anyone has scored on Cincinnati this season. It was embarrassing for Lou Anarumo and his defense to give up that many points at home, an embarrassment they’d like to avenge. The unit knows they’ll need a special, high-effort form of play tonight, as they focus on forcing the Ravens to make mistakes.
“It’s a mindset thing,” Wilson said. “Everybody is tired out there but if you want to be the one that is in position to make plays on the ball and gets turnovers you have to fly to the ball.”
Wilson has been a player who Cincinnati has relied on for years. He’s consistently led the team in tackles this season along with Germaine Pratt. Both of these players contributed to the team’s 10-game win streak which started in Week 9 of the 2022 season and took them to the AFC Championship in Kansas City.
During that win streak Cincinnati’s defense allowed an average of just 18.5 points per game. Could they create that same magical run in 2024?
“It’s always possible, you never say it’s impossible but we are just focused on one day at a time and trying to build on this one for sure because it's a short week,” Wilson said.
A win against the best team in the AFC North sends a message around the league that this team isn’t dead yet. A message they’ve seemed to enjoy sending over the last few years.
It will fall on deaf ears with a loss and this team knows that well. It will take a special, nearly mistake-free performance to earn their way back into the conversation of relevance. The stakes have never been higher this season than they will be tonight in Baltimore.
