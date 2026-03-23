Jaxon Smith-Njigba Resets Wide Receiver Contract Market, What It Means For Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase

CINCINNATI — The Ja'Marr Chase contract just got even more affordable. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Seahawks are inking a deal with Jaxson Smith-Njigba to make him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL History.

He's beating Chase's $40.25 million average annual value by nearly $2 million per season.

"Offensive Player of the Year and Super-Bowl champion Jaxon Smith-Njigba reached an agreement with the Seattle Seahawks on a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension that now makes him the highest-paid WR in NFL history. The deal averages $42.15 million per year, and includes over $120 million guaranteed, both setting records for any wide receiver," Schefter posted on X.

Contract Impact

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass in the first quarter of the NFL Week 6 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Seattle Seahawks at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chase inked a four-year, $161 million contract last offseason to be the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver, and what do you know?! He's already becoming a bargain considering he's got a great case as the best wide receiver in the league over JSN.

It's another check in the box for so many around the NFL who criticize the Bengals for waiting too long to get these top deals done. If they had signed Chase to a new deal in 2024, then he may be under contract for less than $40 million per season right now.

Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb reset the wide receiver market two seasons ago at $34 million per year and then Vikings star Justin Jefferson earned a $35 mill AAV in that time frame as well. Now, it's up to $42.15 million per year at the top. Zooming out, Cincinnati should try to redo Chase's deal next offseason to keep from having to reset the market in a big way during the 2030 offseason.

They can lock in the rest of his prime with two additional seasons into Age 30 and 31 for a much lower number in 2027 than it will be in 2030 when his deal expires. Alas, Cincinnati has shown little ability to get ahead of problems like this. It will probably play out like it usually does: Chase works through the full contract, and Cincinnati plays hardball throughout to end up paying a higher premium later than they would by negotiating a deal far before deadlines start shouting.

Chase's current contract expires in 2029, when he is 29 years old.

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