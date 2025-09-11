Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Amarius Mims Stays on Injury Report as Jaguars Preparation Continues
CINCINNATI — The Bengals kept the solid health trend rolling across Thursday's practice.
Cincinnati released its latest injury report, and it stayed pretty light. Right tackle Amarius Mims (ankle) was limited for the second straight day. Meanwhile, long snapper William Wagner (hamstring) went full for a second straight day. Defensive tackle B.J. Hill went through a limited session during a scheduled rest day.
The Bengals avoided any new injuries to the offensive line and, most importantly, at the guard spot. Dalton Risner is continuing to get in sync with the Bengals offense.
“Dalton did great,” quarterback Joe Burrow said about Risner's performance in Week 1. “He got here in the middle of last week. The operation was clean. We have a lot of different silent cadences, and I thought he handled it well. That right guard spot has to be a smart player, especially on the road, to handle all of those cadences and turn his head around and get a quick snapshot of the defense and know what to do quicker than anybody else because he’s not looking at the defense. So credit to him for being ready. He’s a veteran player. He knows what it takes, so I’m excited to keep playing with him.”
Cincinnati is opening up its home slate this weekend against Jacksonville.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.
