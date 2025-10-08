Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: First Joe Flacco Practice In The Books
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released the first injury report during Packers game week as all eyes focus on Shemar Stewart (ankle).
The rookie logged a limited practice on Wednesday as he tries to pace toward playing in the 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday bout against Green Bay. Guard Dylan Fairchild (knee) and tight end Drew Sample (ankle) were the only players who did not practice. Guard Lucas Patrick (Calf) was also limited alongisde Stewart, as was Charlie Jones (Achilles), and Ja'Marr Chase (rest).
B.J. Hill went full with an ankle injury.
The defense has a new quarterback to handle in practice today. Joe Flacco got his first run with his Bengals teammates on Wednesday in a crash course to be ready by Sunday.
"We talked on the phone while he drove. We had somebody drive him, he and his wife from Cleveland, and so we were able to send him the information to study," Taylor told the media on Wednesday about his journey south. "Talked to him on the phone as he drove down, gave him a break, let him come into the facility and we got a chance to meet last night and met this morning. I'm not sure how long (the phone call) was.
"We just tried to cover all of the basic pieces of information, to knock out personnel and formations and motions, and the easy stuff. And then, when you get in here, get the nuts and bolts. So, probably talked some run game last night on the phone too. Got into the run game plan. Stuff that he knew, and it all sounds familiar. He'll be ready to roll."
Cincinnati is starting the week pretty healthy with its sights set on a major upset win over the Packers to inject new life into this season.
