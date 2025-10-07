All Bengals

NFL World Reacts To Joe Flacco Getting Traded To Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati made a quarterback move.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) talk after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are trading for Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco to try and keep the 2-3 season alive in hopes of making a potential Joe Burrow return later in the season worthy of happening.

Flacco has been terrible this season, completing 58.1% of his passes for two touchdowns and six interceptions, but it's something different behind center. Jake Browning has been arguably a bit better, but neither player has played average, let alone good football this season.

Flacco just got benched for a rookie last week, and now he's coming south to replace Browning.

“We'll see where it goes,” Taylor said about the QB situation on Monday. “Like all personnel decisions, we've got to evaluate it. Jake's been very accountable for how the game went for him. I've got to be accountable for how the game went for me as well. And so we'll continue to progress here through the days.”

Cincinnati will get him up to speed quickly this week with a reported plan from Adam Schefter to start him on Sunday against the Packers. He's already played them once this season in a victory, passing for 142 yards and one touchdown, calculating out to an abysmal 30 ESPN QBR.

Check out reaction to the move from around the NFL:

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

