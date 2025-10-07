NFL World Reacts To Joe Flacco Getting Traded To Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are trading for Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco to try and keep the 2-3 season alive in hopes of making a potential Joe Burrow return later in the season worthy of happening.
Flacco has been terrible this season, completing 58.1% of his passes for two touchdowns and six interceptions, but it's something different behind center. Jake Browning has been arguably a bit better, but neither player has played average, let alone good football this season.
Flacco just got benched for a rookie last week, and now he's coming south to replace Browning.
“We'll see where it goes,” Taylor said about the QB situation on Monday. “Like all personnel decisions, we've got to evaluate it. Jake's been very accountable for how the game went for him. I've got to be accountable for how the game went for me as well. And so we'll continue to progress here through the days.”
Cincinnati will get him up to speed quickly this week with a reported plan from Adam Schefter to start him on Sunday against the Packers. He's already played them once this season in a victory, passing for 142 yards and one touchdown, calculating out to an abysmal 30 ESPN QBR.
Check out reaction to the move from around the NFL:
