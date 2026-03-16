Why the Chiefs’ Justin Fields Trade Is Good News for the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have put together a decent offseason with a few solid additions in free agency.

One of their big offseason goals is re-signing Joe Flacco. The veteran quarterback is an ideal backup to Joe Burrow. Flacco wanted to compete for a starting spot somewhere, but he's running out of options.

Another Joe Flacco Suitor Off the Board

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) on the field against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs were seemingly a landing spot for Flacco because Patrick Mahomes is still recovering from a late season ACL injury that will likely keep him out of training camp and part of the 2026 campaign. As a result, the Chiefs could have used Flacco as a short-term win now quarterback until Mahomes returns.

Instead, the Chiefs opted to swing a trade with the New York Jets to acquire Justin Fields. Fields isn't a star, but he's seemingly going to take over as the No. 2 quarterback behind Mahomes, which means the Chiefs are unlikely to pursue Flacco.

This deal might not seem to have anything to do with the Bengals, but there's some ripple effect that could impact Cincinnati's offseason.

Is a Joe Flacco Reunion Realistic for the Bengals?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) stands on the sideline in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Chiefs off the board for Flacco, the Bengals are more likely to re-sign him than ever.

In fact, Flacco is running out of potential landing spots. At this point, the Cleveland Browns, Jets, and Pittsburgh Steelers are three of the only realistic landing spots for the veteran quarterback if he wants to compete for a starting job.

If Flacco is content with slotting into a backup role, the Bengals should be his top choice if they're willing to pay up for a backup signal caller. This is a big "if" for the Bengals this offseason, considering they're been pinching pennies this offseason.

The Bengals added Josh Johnson earlier this offseason, but this shouldn't limit them from going after a new deal with Flacco. Johnson is a solid depth quarterback, but Flacco is a few levels better than Johnson.

Either way, the odds of the Bengals re-signing Flacco just went up. It's far from a guarantee, but the fit makes a lot of sense.

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