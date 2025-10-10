Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Game Statuses Revealed For Packers Contest
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their final injury statuses via Zac Taylor on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. A surprise addition to the report comes with an illness to Ja'Marr Chase. He is questionable after missing Friday's practice.
Guard Dylan Fairchild (knee) holds questionable status after battling an injury this week and will be replaced by Dalton Risner if he can't go. Shemar Stewart (ankle) was on the field for every session this week but he is doubtful with hope he can return this Thursday against the Steelers.
All in all, eyes are on Chase and Fairchild to see if they can suit up on Sunday.
Cincinnati will try to right the ship at 2-3 with Joe Flacco as the new quarterback after trading for him this week.
"I appreciate the organization is trying to make this work," Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase said to the media this week. "We've got a chance. Defense is doing a good enough job for us to help us out. Our playmakers have got to make plays in space. That's what they [the front office] see, and that's what they want us to keep doing. They're just giving us an opportunity to make more of those plays happen."
The game kicks off from Green Bay at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.
