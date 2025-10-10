All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Game Statuses Revealed For Packers Contest

A key defender is returning.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97) warms up before the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97) warms up before the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their final injury statuses via Zac Taylor on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. A surprise addition to the report comes with an illness to Ja'Marr Chase. He is questionable after missing Friday's practice.

Guard Dylan Fairchild (knee) holds questionable status after battling an injury this week and will be replaced by Dalton Risner if he can't go. Shemar Stewart (ankle) was on the field for every session this week but he is doubtful with hope he can return this Thursday against the Steelers.

All in all, eyes are on Chase and Fairchild to see if they can suit up on Sunday.

Cincinnati will try to right the ship at 2-3 with Joe Flacco as the new quarterback after trading for him this week.

"I appreciate the organization is trying to make this work," Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase said to the media this week. "We've got a chance. Defense is doing a good enough job for us to help us out. Our playmakers have got to make plays in space. That's what they [the front office] see, and that's what they want us to keep doing. They're just giving us an opportunity to make more of those plays happen."

The game kicks off from Green Bay at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

feed

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+