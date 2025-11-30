Cincinnati Bengals 'Huge' Defense Continues Flipping Season Script Following Baltimore Win

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defense has taken some major steps forward in the last few games and earned heavy praise from head coach Zac Taylor after forcing five turnovers and allowing just two touchdowns in Thursday's 32-14 win over Baltimore.

It helped Cincinnati break a four-game losing streak to its division rival, one that had plenty of defensive issues as a factor. Now, they've seemingly plugged most of the major leaks, allowing the 15th-best EPA play mark in the past three weeks.

"It wasn’t perfect by any means, but road divisional wins on Thursday nights nonetheless never come easy," Taylor said about the win. "It started with our defense, the five turnovers, and just getting them off the field and giving our offense great field position. Getting stops in huge moments when they had a chance to gain some momentum, getting some big stops. [I] couldn’t be prouder of those guys."

Joseph Ossai (two sacks, four QB hits) and Myles Murphy (three tackles, one pass breakup) led the way with havoc on Lamar Jackson all night long. The defense forced four lost fumbles, including two by the reigning NFL MVP.

“The strip sack was my favorite, just because we were backed up. I think it was an offensive turnover or something like that. So yeah, that was my favorite one," Bengals CB Dax Hill said about the flurry of forced miscues.

Cincinnati added an interception from Demetrius Knight Jr. as well during another rising game from the Bengals' young defense. If they can get Trey Hendrickson back soon, things should only ignite further, with eyes on winning out and somehow, some way, saving this wonky season.

“First off, I think our defense has been doing well the past two to three weeks, just giving us opportunities after opportunities to make a play for each drive and just put a point on the board," Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase said after another 100-plus yard receiving game. "They have been doing a good job, but as far as today, we have to capitalize more on those turnovers.

"They gave us the ball multiple times. We have to capitalize on those. ... We’ve been in this position before, trying to fight ourselves out of adversity to get ourselves in the playoffs, to get ourselves a better picture in the future, so at the end of the day, we need Joe [Burrow], and Joe needs us. We have to make it work, somehow, and just get ourselves set for the future.”

Cincinnati has rested up for a few days before battling Buffalo next week on the road.

