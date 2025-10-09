Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Bengals Trade for Joe Flacco: 'We've Got to Get it Done'
CINCINNATI — Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase knew the Bengals needed to change. After being outscored 113-37 in three games and going 0-3 without Joe Burrow, they had to do something to salvage a season that started with championship aspirations.
Chase didn't hear about the Joe Flacco trade on social media. Tee Higgins called him to tell him the news.
"You BS-ing me," Chase told Higgins. "I thought Tee was just playing with me. And then like an hour later Zac (Taylor) called me and told me what was going on."
The Bengals swapped picks with the Browns to get a proven veteran quarterback. Flacco has taken the reigns of an offense that has failed to score a first half touchdown in each of the past three games.
"I appreciate the organization is trying to make this work," Chase said. "We've got a chance. Defense is doing a good enough job for us to help us out. Our playmakers have got to make plays in space. That's what they [the front office] sees, and that's what they want us to keep doing. They're just giving us an opportunity to make more of those plays happen."
The Bengals have scored four touchdowns in the last three games. All four came when the game was already decided.
What does Flacco have to do to breathe life into this offense?
"Come in and do his job," Chase said bluntly. "Come in and do your job. "Get the first down. Get the ball moving. Keep the chains moving. Get it to the playmakers."
The Bengals are built around their playmakers. And not just Chase and Higgins. From Chase Brown and Andrei Iosivas to Mike Gesicki and Noah Fant—the Bengals are built to score points. And they should score points against any and every defense.
They believe that will happen with Flacco under center. He has taken command of the huddle and there is belief in his ability to get the most out of the weapons on this offense.
No, he isn't going to be Burrow, but if he can be better than the average Joe, the Bengals feel like they can still make a run at the playoffs in the wide open AFC.
Their confidence hasn't wavered.
"We always had it," Chase said. "It was always there. We just never got it done, you know? This time, we've got to get it done."
