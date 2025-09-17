Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Practices Fire Up Again Without Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a couple more injuries that people are tracking this week. Joe Burrow is the obvious big one with his recovery from turf toe ongoing, but he's already been placed on injured reserve and won't be a factor in practice injury reports for months. Cam Taylor-Britt is the latest Bengals star dinged up, he suffered a hamstring injury during today's practice and was limited.
Star linebacker Logan Wilson was also limited with an ankle injury. Guard Dylan Fairchild (shoulder) logged a full practice.
Shemar Stewart (ankle) is also a name to watch over the next few weeks as he is unlikely to practice this week and will miss Sunday's game against Minnesota with a sprained ankle.
Outside of Stewart, Cincinnati stayed relatively clean on the injury report.
Jake Browning went through a healthy first practice as the Bengals' new starter. He's trying to keep the Bengals in the mix with slight hope Burrow could return in the final couple of weeks of the regular season.
“That’s one of the nice things about always being prepared, is that it doesn’t change much,” Browning said after Sunday's 31-27 win about becoming the starter. “If anything, it’s easier. I’ll get the walkthrough reps and the practice reps. It’s significantly harder as a backup to just go through all the reads in your head when you haven’t done it.”
Cincinnati takes on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI