Joe Burrow Dives Into Fun Hobby Tied To Bengals Offensive Line's Birthday Gift

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow received a fun Pokémon birthday gift from his offensive line this week, and it opened up a whole rabbit hole on the card game turned media empire.

Burrow got a box of cards to dive into from the offensive line on his 29th birthday. The franchise player is an avid fan of the brand, naming Pokémon: Ruby as his favorite video game from the franchise.

"I played them all. My favorite one ever is probably Ruby," Burrow said on Wednesday. He named Mewtwo, Zapdos, and Blaziken as a few of his favorite overall characters in what's a pretty easy hobby to keep up with at home during the busy NFL season.

The star isn't doing anything crazy on his birthday after committing to his craft.

"It always falls right in the middle of the season. So not usually, go to bed early, eat some food, normal schedule," Burrow discussed regarding a favorite thing to do on his birthday.

A win over the Ravens would be a top result during the birthday week, as Cincinnati fights for its playoff life. The leader is getting back in the groove of these big team responsibilities that he hopes will lead to some wins down the stretch.

"I was away for for nine weeks, 10 weeks, so tough for me to really get a gauge on that until I came back," Burrow said about the locker room energy. "Since I've been back, everybody's been great. The energy bringers are bringing energy, and I think that's been positive. We've had good practices, and we've been competitive."

The birthday Bengal leads his team against the Ravens this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

