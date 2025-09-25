Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Practice Sparks Back Up After Historically Bad Loss to Vikings
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are back at work doing practice prep for the Monday Night Football matchup against Denver. Cincinnati released its first injury report of the week and had a few key names pop up worth monitoring.
Tight end Noah Fant (concussion) and edge rusher Shemar Stewart did not practice as he tracks toward not playing again this week. Cam Taylor-Britt (hamstring) logged a limited practice to start his climb back after missing Week 3 action. Samaje Perine (finger) was a full participant in the Thursday session.
Dalton Risner (calf) was a full participant as well and is on track to not miss this Monday's game after getting knocked out of the Minnesota matchup.
"Good. I really do," Taylor said about how his team has responded this week. "We've had an extra day meetings, so we got a chance to watch some extra stuff, get an extra walk through in really just starting the week. We haven't done anything physical yet, but I do like where teams at I think they're very realistic with where that game went sideways and what we got to do to improve."
Cincinnati kicks off its matchup against Denver on Monday night at 8:15 ET on ESPN.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI