Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Solid Health Continues With Guard Position Shuffling
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' Week 1 run of perfect health on the active roster ended quickly against the Cleveland Browns. Cincinnati is back to reporting injuries after that rare healthy week, but the sky isn't falling.
Right guard Lucas Patrick is still the only starter out right now with a calf injury. He did not practice after going on injured reserve Tuesday. Meanwhile, right tackle Amarius Mims (ankle) was limited and long snapper William Wagner (hamstring) went full.
Dalton Risner is stepping in for Patrick at guard after getting thrown into the fire with limited practice time on Sunday.
"That was his second time in full pads," Zac Taylor said after the 17-16 win about Risner's debut. "Thursday’s practice, Sunday’s game. That’s difficult. The above-the-neck stuff, he’s got. The experience, he’s got. He’s done a good job staying in shape, so he’s ready to go. I thought he did a great job getting through the game, and was durable and conditioning was fine. You can’t simulate the body blows and hits on your body, and I’m sure the soreness he experiences right now. Which is probably something our guys feel on Day 2 of training camp with the pads on. He’s doing everything he can to get his body back."
Cincinnati protected Joe Burrow well at points, but still gave up a flurry of three sacks in the second half.
The Bengals are trying to win six games in a row dating back to last season when the Jaguars come to town on Sunday afternoon.
