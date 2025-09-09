Contract Details Surface For Bengals New Deal With Dalton Risner
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed Dalton Risner to an undisclosed deal last month but the details have risen to the forefront. Over The Cap reports Risner signed a one-year, $1.337 million contract with the Bengals. The deal includes a $167,500 signing bonus.
Risner just posted a 67 overall Pro Football Focus grade last season on 537 snaps, including a career-high 76.2 pass-blocking grade.
Pro Football Focus projected him to sign a one-year, $4.5 million deal, making this a major bargain from that view. PFF also logs him with no sacks allowed across the past two seasons (1,282 total snaps). Risner is rarely penalized (none in 2024) and has experience starting at either guard spot since entering the league in 2019.
Risner has his new deal and a clear path to show he's best option at that right-guard position among all the Bengals vying for it. Lucas Patrick started in Week 1, but he's now out for a few weeks with a calf injury.
Risner allowed one pressure in Week 1 on 24 pass blocking snaps. He earned a 64.8 overall pass blocking grade according to PFF.
"That was his second time in full pads," Zac Taylor said of Risner's debut. "Thursday’s practice, Sunday’s game. That’s difficult. The above-the-neck stuff, he’s got. The experience, he’s got. He’s done a good job staying in shape so he’s ready to go. I thought he did a great job getting through the game and was durable and conditioning was fine. You can’t simulate the body blows and hits on your body and I’m sure the soreness he experiences right now. Which is probably something our guys feel Day 2 of training camp with the pads on. He’s doing everything he can to get his body back."
Cincinnati had arguably the worst guard play in the NFL last season from the pairing of Cordell Volson and Alex Cappa. Both were released in recent months to try a new mix.
Now the Bengals are banking on Dylan Fairchild and Risner to keep Joe Burrow upright this season.
