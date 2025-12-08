Tee Higgins 'Soldiers' Through Another Strong December Performance Against Buffalo

CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins is fine, but appeared frustrated on Sunday following the 39-34 loss to Buffalo. Cincinnati's top receiver in the loss got shaken up in the second half during some acrobatic plays across the snow-filled game, but that's what being a "soldier" is about.

Higgins had six catches for 92 yards and two scores as FOX19's Gabi Sorrentino released Higgins' comments to the media. Higgins now has 18 career touchdown catches in the month of December, the second-most among all players since entering the league in 2020.

"I'm a soldier. I mean, soldiers take hits, it happens, it's football, it's the name of the game. You've got to get up with a next-play mentality," Higgins said after appearing to reaggravate his concussion from the Patriots loss.

Higgins went through concussion testing again in the game but passed and was able to come back and make plays, including arguably the best catch of the Bengals' season on a last-ditch scoring effort in the fourth quarter.

"We knew when it was called, I knew somebody was gonna have to make a play. So whether it came to me or somebody else, play would have to be made," Higgins declared.

Cincinnati has almost hit the point of full offseason evaluation mode and usually would be already, but the AFC North ineptitude could make it the latest division to get won with a losing record.

The Bengals can't lose next week at home against Baltimore if they want to make that happen.

"We've got four games to go and show high-level execution, high-level play, playmaking," Joe Burrow said after the game. "I'm going to relish the opportunity to go out and play with these guys and continue to try to put on a show for everybody watching. I hope that comes across, and I know I'm going to continue to work hard to put myself in a good position to make plays."

