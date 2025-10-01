Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Team Returns to Practice Ahead of Detroit Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had a pretty palatable injury report on Wednesday as practice got rolling again ahead of the Detroit matchup on Sunday. Backup wide receiver Charlie Jones popped up on the report with an achilles injury and did not practice as Cincinnati monitors him throughout this week.
Shemar Stewart (ankle) continues not to practice as he tries to get back to 100% on a sprained ankle. Noah Fant (concussion) rounded out the injury issues with a limited appearance.
Zac Taylor and the Bengals know they have to raise their level of play drastically moving forward.
"Offensively, we’re just not creating enough momentum to put points on the board, put pressure on the other team, to get our defense a rest," Taylor said after Monday's loss. "There are things I know that will be better. We’ll be better as coaches; we’ll be better as players. We’re four games into the season, and we’ll create our identity that we can rely on. We can put points on the board, rest defenses, and help our team out.”
Cincinnati had a light walkthrough on Wednesday evening as preparation heats up for the Detroit matchup this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. It's the Bengals' second home game of the 2025 season.
