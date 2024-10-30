Cincinnati Bengals Must Be Aggressive at Trade Deadline Despite 3-5 Start
CINCINNATI — The Bengals should be aggressive at the trade deadline.
It isn't the first time I've written that statement and it certainly won't be the last.
Cincinnati is 3-5. A lot of people think their season is "done." I'm not one of those people.
Why be aggressive at 3-5? Well, quality players are getting moved at a low cost.
The Patriots traded Josh Uche to the Chiefs for a sixth-round pick. He's a quality player that could've bolstered Cincinnati's pass rush. Diontae Johnson landed in Baltimore for a day three pick swap. Yep, it was that easy for the Ravens to add another quality pass catcher to their offense.
Both players could've given the Bengals' roster a real boost. Guys Like DeAndre Hopkins and Amari Cooper have also been traded in recent weeks.
Cam Robinson was dealt on Tuesday night.
The Bengals have $9 million in cap space, all seven of their picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and clear needs.
Being aggressive at the deadline would send the correct message to Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the rest of the Bengals' locker room. Showing the players that you're willing to make a move—even if it's a small move—is important.
It's also what Super Bowl contending teams do this time of year.
Super Bowl contenders make trades. They push forward and address their weaknesses or add to their strengths in hopes of making them a super power.
It doesn't mean the Bengals need to acquire a star. Can they find an edge rusher that will give them some more juice? Maybe a veteran cornerback, offensive lineman or even a wide receiver that would bolster their depth?
This Bengals team is flawed, but that doesn't mean they can't make a run. The 2021 Bengals were flawed. Most Super Bowl contenders aren't perfect.
The Bengals' front office should know that—especially after they made it to Super Bowl LVI with a flawed roster.
Jessie Bates III isn't coming back. Neither is DJ Reader.
That doesn't mean they can't win this season. Their 3-5 start shouldn't keep them from adding to their roster. They have an elite quarterback playing as well as any player in the league. They should be aggressive for that reason alone.
Normally the Bengals don't make in-season trades. They stand pat and let other teams toss around draft capital. Sometimes it's the right decision.
It would be the wrong decision at the deadline this year. Being aggressive makes sense for the 2024 Bengals.
The clock is ticking. The trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. ET.
It's time to be aggressive.
