Bengals Announce Roster Moves Involving Shemar Stewart Ahead of Miami Dolphins Action
In this story:
CINCINNATI — The Bengals made roster moves heading into this weekend's game against the Dolphins. Cincinnati is lifting Shemar Stewart off of injured reserve and moving Kris Jenkins onto it in a shake-up on the defensive line.
Jenkins' entry means his ankle injury against Baltimore this past weekend is ending his 2025 season. Stewart has only gotten to play in five games as a rookie due to injury, and all that time to recover may have him feeling like he did in Week 1 against the Browns, which was by far his most impactful game of the season.
He told reporters earlier this month that it's important to at least make some kind of positive impact down the stretch. The rookie has six total tackles this season.
“Coming in and playing two games, then being hurt in the second game, then coming back five weeks later and getting hurt immediately after that game, it's not great for anybody's confidence, especially somebody like me that's never been hurt ever,” Stewart said last week.
“I never missed a game in college. I never missed a practice in college. Coming in here and missing 10 weeks is just hard on the mental,” he added. Getting some impact and strong tape from the young defenders down the stretch would help set the stage more clearly for the 2026 offseason.
Stewart and the Bengals get back on the field against Miami Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
