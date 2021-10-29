Week 8 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Picks for Sunday's Game Against Jets

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Jets on Sunday to keep the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have led the offense through the first seven games, but the defense has been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL.

Will Cincinnati take down New York and improve to 6-2?

The All Bengals team made our predictions for Sunday's matchup. Check them out below!

Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

Season Record: 2-5

The Jets aren't in position to beat the Bengals, but that doesn’t mean that there is any room for Cincinnati to play down to New York’s level this week

Mike White will make his first NFL start on Sunday, and I feel bad for the guy knowing he’ll have to go up against a stout Bengals defensive line led by Trey Hendrickson. The star defensive end has been chewing up and spitting out quarterbacks all season. New York’s offensive line has given up 20 sacks already this year, and I expect that total to rise over the weekend.

The No. 1 seed in the AFC shouldn't have any trouble putting up points after the Patriots dropped 54 on Robert Saleh’s squad last week. The Jets aren’t just taking L’s every week; they’re losing by big margins. They have a league-worst -15.8 average points differential through six games. I expect Cincinnati fans will enjoy a blowout-style treat on Halloween.

Prediction: Bengals 44, Jets 17

Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 4-3

The Bengals have a chance to do something that only one other AFC North team accomplished over the past 11 years. Cincinnati has won back-to-back games by 20-plus points and can join the 2019 Baltimore Ravens as the only AFC North team since 2010 to win three-straight games by 20-plus.

The only other time Cincinnati accomplished the feat in its history came during the early portion of the 1976 season.

That's the carrot dangling in front of this Cincinnati team. Burrow and Zac Taylor are used to being doubted and can lean on those experiences to ensure this team doesn't get complacent.

The last time Cincinnati was a double-digit road favorite, the Colts hung tough with them during the 1982 season in a 20-17 Bengals victory. That Colts team finished 0-8-1 on 4.6 yards per play in the strike-shortened year.

This Jets squad is just as bad. New York also averages 4.6 yards per play this season and has scored nine touchdowns all season. That includes no points—let alone a touchdown—in the first quarter. Cincinnati rolls and sets up another massive division battle in The Jungle against Cleveland.

Prediction: Bengals 34, Jets 14

Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 3-4

You can look into this matchup as much as you want, but these two teams are heading in different directions.

Both teams are considered to be at different ends of a rebuild. The Bengals sit atop the AFC with a 5-2 record, whereas the Jets are 1-5.

Cincinnati is clear favorites in this one. Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers are beasts for New York along the defensive line, but Burrow has been great in pressure situations and the offensive line is coming together.

The offense spreads the wealth and the defense continues to be dominant with White under center for the Jets as they steamroll out of the Big Apple with a 6-2 record.

Prediction: Bengals 34, Jets 13

Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 4-3

As we saw last week, this Bengals team is different. They have a legitimate chance to win the AFC North. Facing a weak Jets team and their backup quarterback shouldn't be a major challenge. I don’t think it’ll be the beat down that everyone expects, but I think they’ll still handle business on the road, with a big divisional game against the Browns coming up next week.

Prediction: Bengals 38, Jets 13

Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 3-4

There are no easy wins in the NFL. Every team is at worst a collection of college all-stars. While the New York Jets are 1-5 this season, they did manage to take beat the 5-2 Tennessee Titans.

However that was also when they had their starting quarterback Zach Wilson. While Wilson has not been good, White is likely worse. I think that the Jets have some strengths (DT and DE) but this Cincinnati Bengals team is much better.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Jets 6

James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

Season Record: 3-4

The Bengals should be able to control this game on Sunday. The Jets have a solid front four and a few competent weapons on offense like Jamison Crowder and Elijah Moore, but if Cincinnati is a legitimate contender, they'll dismantle White and the Jets.

The Bengals top the 30-point mark for a third-straight game and set the stage for an AFC North showdown in Week 9 against the Browns.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Jets 13

For more on this matchup, watch the video below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Khalid Kareem Expected to Return Against Jets

Bengals Game Status Report for Week 8 Released

Rex Ryan Compares Joe Burrow to the GOAT

The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"

Joe Mixon Praises Jets: "They Got Monsters" on Defense

Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens

Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings

Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets

Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt

Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year

Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division

Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records

Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 32-Yard Touchdown to C.J. Uzomah

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Sunday's Game in Baltimore

Ravens DC Praises Ja'Marr Chase Ahead of Sunday's Game

Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Baltimore Ravens' Rushing Attack

Former NFL QB Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend



Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

Film Breakdown: The Bengals' Offense is Improving

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook