Bengals Star Rookie Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records
BALTIMORE — Rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said he was going to set records after the Bengals picked him fifth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's continues to deliver on that promise.
Chase finished with eight receptions for 201 yards and one touchdown in the Bengals' 41-17 thrashing of the Ravens. He's the 11th rookie in NFL history to top the 200-yard mark.
"I can say today I surprised myself, putting up those stats–201 yards," Chase said after the game. "It’s something you dream of, but you don’t go into the game actually telling yourself you’re about to do it. So, I just came out here and played the best ball I can today and tried to make plays.”
Chase has 754 receiving yards in his first seven NFL games, which is more than any other player in league history.
The 21-year-old is on pace to finish with 85 receptions for 1,831 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. He's been everything the Bengals dreamed he would be and then some.
"We have a lot of reps accumulated over the last three or four years," Joe Burrow said after the game. "We’ve been together for a long time. I’ve been dealing with him on Saturdays since I was 21 years old, so that’s what happens when you get all those reps accumulated. You understand the kinds of throws against leverage. You know, they were playing on top and press and so that’s what opened up the back shoulder balls today and we’ve thrown back shoulders for the last three years and thrown them over and over and over again and that’s what it takes to feel confident in those kinds of throws. It’s just reps and reps and reps.”
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Scores 82-Yard Touchdown
All of that experience has paid off. The Burrow to Chase connection is one of the most dangerous in the NFL.
For more on Sunday's game, watch the video below.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 32-Yard Touchdown to C.J. Uzomah
All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Sunday's Game in Baltimore
Ravens DC Praises Ja'Marr Chase Ahead of Sunday's Game
Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Baltimore Ravens' Rushing Attack
Former NFL QB Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend
Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"
Film Breakdown: The Bengals' Offense is Improving
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch, Plus Clips of Hakeem Adeniji
No, Logan Wilson Didn't Take a Shot at Lamar Jackson
Richard Sherman Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase
Former NFL QB Breaks Down Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase Connection
Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Blowout Win in Detroit
Five Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Lions
Joe Burrow Joins Dan Marino in Record Books
Three Down Look: Bengals Beat Lions In Detroit
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Lions
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Lions 34-11
Watch: Bengals Celebrate Big Win Over Lions
Watch: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Warmup
Bengals Announce Inactives For Week 6
Three Keys to Victory: Bengals at Lions
Key Matchups: Breaking Down Bengals at Lions
Week 6: All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions for Sunday's Game in Detroit
Assessing Tre Flowers' Role in the Secondary
Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Offense Has Gotten Off to a Hot Start
Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"
Bengals Clear Khalid Kareem, Defensive End Could Bolster Pass Rush
Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Advice With Joe Burrow
Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Loss to Packers
Bengals Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players to Practice Squad
Ja'Marr Chase on Historical Pace Through Five Games
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals