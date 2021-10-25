    • October 25, 2021
    Bengals Star Rookie Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records

    The 21-year-old had 201 yards receiving in Sunday's win over the Ravens.
    Author:

    BALTIMORE — Rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said he was going to set records after the Bengals picked him fifth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's continues to deliver on that promise. 

    Chase finished with eight receptions for 201 yards and one touchdown in the Bengals' 41-17 thrashing of the Ravens. He's the 11th rookie in NFL history to top the 200-yard mark. 

    "I can say today I surprised myself, putting up those stats–201 yards," Chase said after the game. "It’s something you dream of, but you don’t go into the game actually telling yourself you’re about to do it. So, I just came out here and played the best ball I can today and tried to make plays.”

    Chase has 754 receiving yards in his first seven NFL games, which is more than any other player in league history. 

    The 21-year-old is on pace to finish with 85 receptions for 1,831 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. He's been everything the Bengals dreamed he would be and then some. 

    "We have a lot of reps accumulated over the last three or four years," Joe Burrow said after the game. "We’ve been together for a long time. I’ve been dealing with him on Saturdays since I was 21 years old, so that’s what happens when you get all those reps accumulated. You understand the kinds of throws against leverage. You know, they were playing on top and press and so that’s what opened up the back shoulder balls today and we’ve thrown back shoulders for the last three years and thrown them over and over and over again and that’s what it takes to feel confident in those kinds of throws. It’s just reps and reps and reps.”

    Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Scores 82-Yard Touchdown

    All of that experience has paid off. The Burrow to Chase connection is one of the most dangerous in the NFL. 

    For more on Sunday's game, watch the video below.

