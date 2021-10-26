Jackson Carman Had One of the Biggest Plays in Sunday's Win Over Baltimore
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow received plenty of love for his performance in Sunday's 41-17 blowout win over the Ravens. The same goes for guys like Ja'Marr Chase and a defense that held Lamar Jackson in check.
Samaje Perine's 46-yard touchdown sealed the deal midway through the fourth quarter. Rookie guard Jackson Carman might've had the block of the year on that run. He absolutely crushed Pro Bowl defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Watch the play below.
Cincinnati's offense played its most complete game of the season in Baltimore. That might just be a sign of things to come if Carman continues to make plays like that one.
