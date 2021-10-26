    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt

    The former NFL cornerback is a believer.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are receiving plenty of praise following their blowout win over the Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore. 

    Cincinnati has received plenty of national attention over the past few days. They were topic A on Scott Van Pelt's "Headline or Storyline" segment on Monday night's Sportscenter. 

    Former Steelers cornerback and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark believes in the Bengals.

    "They're a storyline because of those two players (Burrow and Chase), but also because of the defense. When you look at this offense has been able to do, Ja'Marr Chase, he's a dude that's averaging over 21-yards a catch. That's highest in the NFL," Clark said. "When you look at this defense, they play great on the back end, right. Trey Hendrickson and (Sam) Hubbard pushing the quarterback and rushing the passer like they are. Logan Wilson is a budding star at the linebacker position and you have Awuzie on the outside, Vonn Bell at safety and Jessie Bates who's really a low-key superstar at the free safety position. Defensively they can do everything, you have a quarterback with all the intangibles to win, great leadership. And it's not only Ja'Marr Chase, it's Joe Mixon, it's Tee Higgins, it's Tyler Boyd, it's (C.J.) Uzomah. They have so many skill players on offense that are great and a defense that is getting big time stops, big time turnovers and pressure on the quarterback." 

    The Bengals are 5-2 and in first place in the AFC North. They're hoping to beat the Jets on Sunday. If they do, it'll be their first three-game winning streak since 2015. 

    For more on the first-place Bengals, make sure you subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records

    Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore

    Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 32-Yard Touchdown to C.J. Uzomah

    All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Sunday's Game in Baltimore

    Ravens DC Praises Ja'Marr Chase Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Baltimore Ravens' Rushing Attack

    Former NFL QB Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

    Film Breakdown: The Bengals' Offense is Improving

    Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch, Plus Clips of Hakeem Adeniji

    Read More

    No, Logan Wilson Didn't Take a Shot at Lamar Jackson

    Richard Sherman Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

    Former NFL QB Breaks Down Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase Connection

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Blowout Win in Detroit

    Five Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

    Joe Burrow Joins Dan Marino in Record Books

    Three Down Look: Bengals Beat Lions In Detroit

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Lions 34-11

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Big Win Over Lions

    Watch: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Warmup

    Bengals Announce Inactives For Week 6

    Three Keys to Victory: Bengals at Lions

    Key Matchups: Breaking Down Bengals at Lions

    Week 6: All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions for Sunday's Game in Detroit

    Assessing Tre Flowers' Role in the Secondary

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Offense Has Gotten Off to a Hot Start

    Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Ja'Marr Chase, Jimmy Smith, Baltimore Ravens
    News

    Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt

    just now
    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Jackson Carman (79) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Jackson Carman Had One of the Biggest Plays in Sunday's Win Over Baltimore

    24 minutes ago
    Randy Moss, Ja'Marr Chase
    News

    Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase

    9 hours ago
    Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Flacco (7) hands off against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Jets Acquire Veteran Quarterback Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Bengals

    13 hours ago
    Ja'Marr Chase, Baltimore Ravens, C.J. Uzomah
    News

    Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Being in First Place

    15 hours ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw as Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) rushes during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Watch: Great Film Breakdown of Joe Burrow's Performance Against the Ravens

    18 hours ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) warms-up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson to Miss 2-4 Weeks With PCL Sprain

    21 hours ago
    C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals fans
    Gameday

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Blowout Win Over Ravens

    21 hours ago