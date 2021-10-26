CINCINNATI — The Bengals are receiving plenty of praise following their blowout win over the Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore.

Cincinnati has received plenty of national attention over the past few days. They were topic A on Scott Van Pelt's "Headline or Storyline" segment on Monday night's Sportscenter.

Former Steelers cornerback and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark believes in the Bengals.

"They're a storyline because of those two players (Burrow and Chase), but also because of the defense. When you look at this offense has been able to do, Ja'Marr Chase, he's a dude that's averaging over 21-yards a catch. That's highest in the NFL," Clark said. "When you look at this defense, they play great on the back end, right. Trey Hendrickson and (Sam) Hubbard pushing the quarterback and rushing the passer like they are. Logan Wilson is a budding star at the linebacker position and you have Awuzie on the outside, Vonn Bell at safety and Jessie Bates who's really a low-key superstar at the free safety position. Defensively they can do everything, you have a quarterback with all the intangibles to win, great leadership. And it's not only Ja'Marr Chase, it's Joe Mixon, it's Tee Higgins, it's Tyler Boyd, it's (C.J.) Uzomah. They have so many skill players on offense that are great and a defense that is getting big time stops, big time turnovers and pressure on the quarterback."

The Bengals are 5-2 and in first place in the AFC North. They're hoping to beat the Jets on Sunday. If they do, it'll be their first three-game winning streak since 2015.

