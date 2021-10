CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 10.5-point favorites in Sunday's matchup against the Jets, but that doesn't mean they're taking their opponent lightly.

Joe Mixon had nothing but praise for the Jets' defense on Thursday afternoon.

"Their front seven is solid. They got four monsters on the D-Line," Mixon said. "I know what they have over there. Ain't nothing gonna be easy. We know what type of game it's gonna be. We done been in that position to where we're 0-and-whatever, but at the end of the day we're coming into a dog fight."

After having won just six games in the past two seasons, the Bengals are hoping to equal that win total in their first eight contests of 2021.

"We're not just gonna go in there sleeping on any team," Mixon said. "We know what these guys are capable of, so we gotta go in there right off the bat, go in and attack. We know what team that we're going up against and trust me, we're not sleeping on em."

The Jets have allowed just seven passing touchdowns all season, which is tied with the Bengals' defense for the third-fewest this year. New York has already had their bye, so they've played one less game. They've also given up 11 rushing scores, which is the second-most in the NFL.

Mixon could have a big day on the ground if that trend continues.

