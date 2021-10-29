Bengals Defensive End Khalid Kareem to Make Season Debut Against Jets
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defense has played well this season and reinforcements are on the way.
Second-year defensive end Khalid Kareem will be activated from injured reserve and join the Bengals' 53-man roster before Sunday's game against the Jets.
He suffered a shoulder injury in training camp and hasn't appeared in a game this season.
Kareem had 19 tackles and one sack last season as a rookie. The Bengals selected him in the fifth-round (147th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft.
He'll join a rotation that includes Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, Cam Sample and Wyatt Ray.
