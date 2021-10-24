Watch: Joe Burrow Throws TD to C.J. Uzomah, Bengals Lead Ravens 20-17

    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 32-Yard Touchdown to C.J. Uzomah, Bengals Lead Ravens 20-17

    Cincinnati has scored on three-straight possessions.
    Author:

    BALTIMORE — The Bengals are exchanging blows with the Ravens in Baltimore. Joe Burrow led Cincinnati on a four-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a C.J. Uzomah 32-yard touchdown. It's Uzomah's second score of the game. 

    The Bengals have scored on their last three possessions. Watch the play below.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Sunday's Game in Baltimore

    Ravens DC Praises Ja'Marr Chase Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Baltimore Ravens' Rushing Attack

    Former NFL QB Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

    Film Breakdown: The Bengals' Offense is Improving

    Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch, Plus Clips of Hakeem Adeniji

    No, Logan Wilson Didn't Take a Shot at Lamar Jackson

    Richard Sherman Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

    Former NFL QB Breaks Down Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase Connection

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Blowout Win in Detroit

    Five Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

    Joe Burrow Joins Dan Marino in Record Books

    Three Down Look: Bengals Beat Lions In Detroit

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Lions 34-11

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Big Win Over Lions

    Watch: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Warmup

    Bengals Announce Inactives For Week 6

    Three Keys to Victory: Bengals at Lions

    Key Matchups: Breaking Down Bengals at Lions

    Week 6: All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions for Sunday's Game in Detroit

    Assessing Tre Flowers' Role in the Secondary

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Offense Has Gotten Off to a Hot Start

    Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"

    Bengals Clear Khalid Kareem, Defensive End Could Bolster Pass Rush

    Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Advice With Joe Burrow

    Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Loss to Packers

    Bengals Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

    Ja'Marr Chase on Historical Pace Through Five Games

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) celebrates in the end zone after beating Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) for a touchdown at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Watch: Joe Burrow Throws TD to C.J. Uzomah, Bengals Lead Ravens 20-17

    10 seconds ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw as Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) rushes during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Halftime Observations: Joe Burrow and the Bengals Lead Ravens 13-10

    21 minutes ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw as Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) rushes during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With C.J. Uzomah for Long TD, Bengals Lead Ravens 10-3

    40 minutes ago
    Joe Burrow
    News

    Watch: Burrow, Chase and Others Warmup Ahead of Sunday's Game Against the Ravens

    2 hours ago
    Jan 5, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (21) before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Bengals Announce Inactives for Sunday’s Game Against Ravens

    3 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) reacts after moving the ball forward against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Watch: Joe Mixon Releases Hype Video Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Ravens

    4 hours ago
    Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) rolls out of the pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports © Jeff Swinger, Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC
    News

    Report: Texans 'Hopeful' About Potential Deshaun Watson Deal Ahead of Trade Deadline

    4 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

    20 hours ago