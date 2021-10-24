Watch: Joe Burrow Throws TD to C.J. Uzomah, Bengals Lead Ravens 20-17

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 32-Yard Touchdown to C.J. Uzomah, Bengals Lead Ravens 20-17
BALTIMORE — The Bengals are exchanging blows with the Ravens in Baltimore. Joe Burrow led Cincinnati on a four-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a C.J. Uzomah 32-yard touchdown. It's Uzomah's second score of the game.
The Bengals have scored on their last three possessions. Watch the play below.
