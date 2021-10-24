Postgame Observations: Burrow and Chase Lead Bengals Past Ravens 41-17

Cincinnati improves to 5-2 on the season.

BALTIMORE — These Bengals are different.

Cincinnati didn't just go to Baltimore and win, they did it in dominant fashion and sit at the top of the AFC.

The Bengals scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to cruise past Lamar Jackson and the Ravens 41-17.

Joe Burrow completed 23-of-38 passes for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns. The Bengals' offense came alive late in the first half and never looked back. Their first-team offense scored points on six of their final seven possessions.

Burrow and the rest of the starters came out of the game midway through the fourth quarter.

The Bengals are 5-2 and 2-0 in the division. They've beaten the Steelers and the Ravens on the road.

Here are more postgame observations:

Chasin Chase

Ja'Marr Chase continues to dominate. The star rookie finished with eight receptions for 201 yards and one touchdown. He's the 11th rookie to top the 200-yard mark.

Chase has 754 receiving yards in his first seven NFL games, which is more than any other player in league history. He's the second player in NFL history to top the 50-yard receiving mark in each of his first seven games.

Watch his outstanding 82-yard touchdown catch here.

Dominant Defense

The Bengals' defense sacked Lamar Jackson five times on Sunday. It was the most sacks the Ravens have allowed this season. The former MVP completed just 15-of-31 passes for 257 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 88 yards.

Cincinnati's defense is for real. They've been the biggest surprise of the season.

Holding this Ravens to just 17 points is no easy task, but Lou Anarumo's crew continues to get it done.

Big Play, C.J.

C.J. Uzomah continues to have a big role on offense. He finished with three receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Both of his scores gave the Bengals the lead. He's earned Burrow's trust and continues to make big plays when called upon.

Taylor Time

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor hadn't beaten the Ravens. Not only did he accomplish that goal on Sunday, but his team has the one seed in the AFC.

Taylor is 7-3 in his last 10 games dating back to last season.

Up Next

The Bengals head to New York to play the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 31. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

For highlights of Sunday's win, go here.

