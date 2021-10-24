Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Blowout Win Over the Ravens

The Bengals went into Baltimore and handled the Ravens with ease, cruising to a 41-17 win. This is the Bengals biggest win in years, and puts them into first place in the AFC. Here are the winners and losers from the huge Bengals victory.

Winners

Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow showed up in a very big road game against one of the best teams in the league. He led the Bengals to a blow out win over the Ravens with 416 yards and 3 touchdowns. This was one of Burrow’s best career games, and it came in what was likely the most important game in his young career.

Ja’Marr Chase

Is it too early to declare Chase Offensive Rookie of the Year? He was already the favorite, and he toasted Baltimore with 201 yards and a touchdown. He’s solidified himself as not only the best rookie wide-out, but one of the best receivers in the league period.

Related: Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore

The Entire Defense

The Bengals defense showed up today. There were a lot of individual performances that led to the victory. Trey Hendrickson, Larry Ogunjobi, Chidobe Awuzie, Logan Wilson and Jessie Bates all played great, but the defense as a whole should be acknowledged after holding Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense to just 17 points.

Zac Taylor

This was the biggest win in Zac Taylor’s head coaching career. To win a game like this says a lot about the direction Taylor has this team going. His playcalling has been questionable at times, but he coached a great game on Sunday and got the Bengals a massive victory. He’ll need to keep this up as the schedule gets tougher, but if they can walk into Baltimore and blow out the Ravens, they can beat anyone.

Losers

The Ravens

To keep it simple, the only loser in this game was the Baltimore Ravens. It was a complete team victory by the Bengals.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 32-Yard Touchdown to C.J. Uzomah

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Sunday's Game in Baltimore

Ravens DC Praises Ja'Marr Chase Ahead of Sunday's Game

Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Baltimore Ravens' Rushing Attack

Former NFL QB Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend



Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

Film Breakdown: The Bengals' Offense is Improving

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch, Plus Clips of Hakeem Adeniji

No, Logan Wilson Didn't Take a Shot at Lamar Jackson

Richard Sherman Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

Former NFL QB Breaks Down Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase Connection

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Blowout Win in Detroit

Five Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

Joe Burrow Joins Dan Marino in Record Books

Three Down Look: Bengals Beat Lions In Detroit

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Lions 34-11

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Big Win Over Lions

Watch: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Warmup

Bengals Announce Inactives For Week 6

Three Keys to Victory: Bengals at Lions

Key Matchups: Breaking Down Bengals at Lions

Week 6: All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions for Sunday's Game in Detroit

Assessing Tre Flowers' Role in the Secondary

Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Offense Has Gotten Off to a Hot Start

Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"

Bengals Clear Khalid Kareem, Defensive End Could Bolster Pass Rush

Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Advice With Joe Burrow

Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Loss to Packers

Bengals Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

Ja'Marr Chase on Historical Pace Through Five Games

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook