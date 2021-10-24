    • October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Blowout Win Over the Ravens

    Cincinnati crushed Baltimore on Sunday.
    Author:

    The Bengals went into Baltimore and handled the Ravens with ease, cruising to a 41-17 win. This is the Bengals biggest win in years, and puts them into first place in the AFC. Here are the winners and losers from the huge Bengals victory.

    Winners

    Joe Burrow

    Joe Burrow showed up in a very big road game against one of the best teams in the league. He led the Bengals to a blow out win over the Ravens with 416 yards and 3 touchdowns. This was one of Burrow’s best career games, and it came in what was likely the most important game in his young career.

    Ja’Marr Chase

    Is it too early to declare Chase Offensive Rookie of the Year? He was already the favorite, and he toasted Baltimore with 201 yards and a touchdown. He’s solidified himself as not only the best rookie wide-out, but one of the best receivers in the league period.

    The Entire Defense

    The Bengals defense showed up today. There were a lot of individual performances that led to the victory. Trey Hendrickson, Larry Ogunjobi, Chidobe Awuzie, Logan Wilson and Jessie Bates all played great, but the defense as a whole should be acknowledged after holding Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense to just 17 points.

    Zac Taylor

    This was the biggest win in Zac Taylor’s head coaching career. To win a game like this says a lot about the direction Taylor has this team going. His playcalling has been questionable at times, but he coached a great game on Sunday and got the Bengals a massive victory. He’ll need to keep this up as the schedule gets tougher, but if they can walk into Baltimore and blow out the Ravens, they can beat anyone.

    Losers

    The Ravens

    To keep it simple, the only loser in this game was the Baltimore Ravens. It was a complete team victory by the Bengals.

    -----

    Joe Burrow, Ravens
