Rex Ryan on Joe Burrow: He 'Reminds Me of Tom Brady' in Every Way
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has had plenty of success this season and appears to be getting more comfortable in the pocket after undergoing knee reconstruction surgery this offseason.
He's completed 68.9% of his passes for 1,956 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Bengals are 5-2 and in first place in the AFC North.
Former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan says Burrow reminds him of the greatest quarterback of all-time.
"I hate this guy, Joe Burrow. I hate him because he's not on my team. I would absolutely love him if he was on my team," Ryan said on ESPN's Get Up earlier this week. "He reminds me so dang much of Tom Brady it's sick. Every single way. The way he looks, the way he can throw the football, the way he conducts himself—everything about him reminds me of Tom Brady."
Burrow has drawn comparisons to plenty of legends, including Kurt Warner, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning and Brady. He was asked about the Montana comp following the Bengals' Week 7 win over the Ravens.
“Let’s relax," Burrow said. "Let’s relax with all that. Let me be me.”
If he leads the Bengals to the playoffs for the first time since 2015, then there will be plenty of comparisons coming his way over the next few months.
