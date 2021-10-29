CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has had plenty of success this season and appears to be getting more comfortable in the pocket after undergoing knee reconstruction surgery this offseason.

He's completed 68.9% of his passes for 1,956 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Bengals are 5-2 and in first place in the AFC North.

Former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan says Burrow reminds him of the greatest quarterback of all-time.

"I hate this guy, Joe Burrow. I hate him because he's not on my team. I would absolutely love him if he was on my team," Ryan said on ESPN's Get Up earlier this week. "He reminds me so dang much of Tom Brady it's sick. Every single way. The way he looks, the way he can throw the football, the way he conducts himself—everything about him reminds me of Tom Brady."

Burrow has drawn comparisons to plenty of legends, including Kurt Warner, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning and Brady. He was asked about the Montana comp following the Bengals' Week 7 win over the Ravens.

“Let’s relax," Burrow said. "Let’s relax with all that. Let me be me.”

If he leads the Bengals to the playoffs for the first time since 2015, then there will be plenty of comparisons coming his way over the next few months.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"

Joe Mixon Praises Jets: "They Got Monsters" on Defense

Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens

Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings

Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets

Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt

Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year

Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division

Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records

Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 32-Yard Touchdown to C.J. Uzomah

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Sunday's Game in Baltimore

Ravens DC Praises Ja'Marr Chase Ahead of Sunday's Game

Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Baltimore Ravens' Rushing Attack

Former NFL QB Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend



Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

Film Breakdown: The Bengals' Offense is Improving

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch, Plus Clips of Hakeem Adeniji

No, Logan Wilson Didn't Take a Shot at Lamar Jackson

Richard Sherman Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

Former NFL QB Breaks Down Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase Connection

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Blowout Win in Detroit

Five Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

Joe Burrow Joins Dan Marino in Record Books

Three Down Look: Bengals Beat Lions In Detroit

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Lions 34-11

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Big Win Over Lions

Watch: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Warmup

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook