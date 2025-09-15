Cincinnati Makes Sound Change to Legend Itinerary For Ring of Honor Games
CINCINNATI — The Bengals righted a wrong ahead of next month's Ring of Honor game against the New York Jets. Current ROH member and former Bengals legend Boomer Esiason ripped the team for having their legends pay for flights and hotels to attend this year's game, but they've scrapped that plan entirely.
Fellow ROH member Willie Anderson posted on X that the team is paying all flight, hotel, and suite ticket expenses for ROH members who attend the Oct. 26 game.
"Some good news Boomer Esiason aka Boomer Luther King has worked for the players once again!" Anderson posted on X. "Ring of Honor members will Receive (2) First class tickets (2) suite tickets and hotel for This year Ring of Honor enshrinement! I told Boomer 'When the QB complains things get changed!' Boomer Luther King!"
It's a good step forward for a multi-billion dollar organization that should never treat its legends like anything but royalty, considering all the blood, sweat, and tears they've expensed to get the franchise to a current $5.25 billion valuation.
Esiason read the original invite language on his WFAN radio show last month.
"You tell me what this invite is, and then we can discuss it," his co-host Greg Giannotti said to Esiason as he read the Bengals invite email. "Okay, the organization is excited to celebrate our legends community and kindly invite you and a guest to join us in celebrating Dave Lapham and Lemar Parrish on Ring of Honor weekend in October, culminating at our game on Sunday, October 26, when the Bengals take on the New York Jets. More details are below, and we kindly askyou to RSVP no later than Friday, August 22. You and a guest can receive two complimentary tickets with an opportunityto purchase an additional one, if you wish.
"If you are traveling in for the weekend from out of town, we have secured a block of rooms at the Renaissance Hotel at a preferred discounted rate. Rooms are limited, so please book directly for the early and the best rate. We look forward to hosting you in The Jungle for an unforgettable weekend. Don't hesitate to reach out to me or another guy on the staff with any questions. Thank you. And Who Dey."
All that is out the window now.
Cincinnati is inducting Lemar Parrish and Dave Lapham into the Bengals Ring of Honor this season.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI