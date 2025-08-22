Bengals Make Head-Scratching Decision With Legend Invites For 2025 Ring Of Honor Game
CINCINNATI — A behind-the-scenes reveal won't help the Bengals get away from the franchise's "cheap" label anytime soon.
Former Cincinnati quarterback and Ring of Honor inductee Boomer Esiason revealed on his WFAN radio show on Friday that the team invited him via email to the Ring of Honor weekend this October and included two complimentary tickets, but the ROH inductees have to pay for their hotels and any additional tickets.
Esiason did not sound pleased with that treatment as a man who's given his blood, sweat, and tears to the organization.
"You tell me what this invite is, and then we can discuss it," his co-host Greg Giannotti said to Esiason as he read the Bengals invite email. "Okay, the Bengals organization is excited to celebrate our legends community and kindly invite you and a guest to join us in celebrating Dave Lapham and Lemar Parrish on Ring of Honor weekend in October, culminating at our game on Sunday, October 26, when the Bengals take on the New York Jets. More details are below, and we kindly ask you to RSVP no later than Friday, August 22. You and a guest can receive two complimentary tickets with an opportunity to purchase an additional one, if you wish.
"If you are traveling in for the weekend from out of town, we have secured a block of rooms at the Renaissance hotel at a preferred discounted rate. Rooms are limited, so please book directly for the early and the best rate. We look forward to hosting you in The Jungle for an unforgettable weekend. Don't hesitate to reach out to me or another guy on the staff with any questions. Thank you. And Who Dey."
Giannotti immediately shredded the invite to Esiason, who went into the ROH in September 2023.
"I mean, your name is on the stadium," He noted. "And they sent out, what seems to me is an email that went to many people. You know, how many people are in a Ring of Honor now? Eight? All right, so they should be getting different emails than this generic email."
It's the latest example of the Bengals being unable to hit the layups in the public eye. The organization has changed in big ways during the Joe Burrow era, but it still catches public backlash for stuff that is so easy to avoid.
Check out the full thoughts from Esiason below under the "Boomer's Ring Of Honor Sort-Of Invite" clip:
