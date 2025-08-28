Dalton Risner's Wife Amped to Cheer on Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Risners sure look excited to be calling Cincinnati home for the next few months. Dalton Risner's wife, Whitney, posted an inside look at her and Dalton at home getting amped about the new digs.
FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz broke the news on Wednesday.
He notched a 67 overall Pro Football Focus grade last season on 537 snaps, including a career-high 76.2 pass-blocking grade. PFF projects him to sign a one-year, $4.5 million deal, but the official details of the contract, including years and money, aren't public yet. PFF also logs him with no sacks allowed across the past two seasons (1,282 total snaps). Risner is rarely penalized and has experience starting at either guard spot since entering the league in 2019.
"I think that’s still a work in progress, to see how it all shakes out, who ends up where," Taylor said recently about the guard hierarchy. "A lot of guys have battled through injuries, so you’re missing guys for a couple of days. You’re missing a guy for a game. So I think we have to continue to work through that and see how it shakes out."
Dylan Fairchild has the starting left guard spot seemingly locked up, but the right side is wide open for Risner.
Check out the excitement from the Risners below as Dalton tries to wrestle control of the right guard spot right away once he starts practicing:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI