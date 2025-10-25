Corey Dillon Rips Organization for Ring of Honor Treatment: ‘F*** the Bengals’
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals running back Corey Dillon is not happy with how the franchise has handled the Ring of Honor member reservations this week.
The saga continues with this story as Dillon noted the team made reservations for flights to Cincinnati, but did not pay for them, leaving the bill to Dillon. This follows fellow Ring of Honor member Boomer Esiason saying a couple of months ago that the team gave ROH members a hotel discount and no flight accommodations to come to this weekend's game against the Jets.
"Just leaving LAX (airport), apparently the Bengals made reservations for ROH but didn’t pay for the reservation," Dillon posted on X last night. "I’m totally disgusted and disappointed with this bulls***, f*** the Bengals."
Cincinnati is inducting Dave Lapham and Lemar Parrish into the Ring of Honor tomorrow.
"If you are traveling in for the weekend from out of town, we have secured a block of rooms at the Renaissance Hotel at a preferred discounted rate," Esiason said, describing the discount in August. "Rooms are limited, so please book directly for the early and the best rate. We look forward to hosting you in The Jungle for an unforgettable weekend. Don't hesitate to reach out to me or another guy on the staff with any questions. Thank you. And Who Dey."
Dillon was inducted into the ROH last year, with his name donning the stadium, but he wants it taken down after this treatment.
"Take my mofo name off that building asap," Dillon concluded on X.
Check out more on the start of this story from Esiason's perspective here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI