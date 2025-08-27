Cincinnati Bengals Signing Veteran Offensive Lineman to Help Protect Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — The Bengals got it done.
On the same day that Trey Hendrickson returned to practice, Cincinnati is adding a valuable piece to their offensive line.
The Bengals are signing guard Dalton Risner in their quest to keep Joe Burrow upright according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.
Cincinnati brought the veteran in for a workout last week. The workout and visit went well. He opted to sign with the team on Wednesday without taking any other visits.
Risner joins a guard group that includes Lucas Patrick and rookie Jalen Rivers. With Cordell Volson (shoulder) out for the season, Cincinnati was hoping to bolster the interior of their offensive line.
They do it with an experienced veteran in Risner. The 30-year-old has made 81 regular season starts and played over 5,000 snaps during his six-year NFL career. He hasn't allowed a sack since 2022 according to Pro Football Focus (25 games).
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor declined to name a starting at right guard when asked about the position on Tuesday.
"I wouldn't say ready to make any announcement there. Still feel good about where we're at," Taylor said. "Jalen (Rivers) has only gotten better as camp has gone on. He's worked mostly at right guard here recently, so I think for right now that's been a great place for him. We'll just continue to assess where we're at through the week and maybe make declarations as the week gets by us."
With the regular season starting in just 11 days, it's unclear if Risner will have a real chance to be a Week 1 starter. Even if he doesn't start, it gives the Bengals a proven option behind Patrick and/or Rivers.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 58,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast