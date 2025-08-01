Full Cincinnati Bengals Madden 26 Ratings Released
CINCINNATI — The full Madden 2026 ratings are live from EA Sports ahead of the game's release on Aug. 14. The Bengals had 65 players rated in the game, among the 90 players in training camp with the team.
Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow are easily the highest-rated Bengals players in the game, checking in at 99 and 97 overall. Both players have been dialed in all training camp. A holding-in Trey Hendrickson rounded out the 90-plus rated Bengals (92 overall). Burrow noted this week he's close to perfect in his approach.
"I expect to be close to perfect," Burrow said. "I think I'm at that level at this point. I understand the offense. We've been together for a long time. You know? I know that there's always room for me to improve.
"I played great last year, but there are always plays that you want back. There are always situations you can handle differently, and you live and you learn. And you learn from bad reps, you learn from good reps."
The Bengals only have three players in the 90's (Burrow, Chase and Hendrickson) with Tee Higgins the next closest at an 86 overall.
The majority of the roster is in the 70's or below. That's something Cincinnati will look to change as the season goes on. From Chase Brown to DJ Turner II and Geno Stone, they're banking on young players making a real leap this season and proven vets bouncing back from down years.
Shemar Stewart is the top-ranked Bengals rookie at 77 overall, followed by Demetrius Knight Jr. (74) and Dylan Fairchild (71). Sixth round pick Tahj Brooks is also a 71 overall, with fourth round pick Barrett Carter (68) and fifth rounder Jalen Rivers (67) rounding out Cincinnati's 2025 rookie class.
Madden evaluators obviously think Burrow needs to do more to get to a 99 overall. He had a record-setting 2024 campaign. He'll need to be even better if he wants a 99 overall rating next year.
Check out Burrow, Chase, and the rest of the team's numbers below courtesy of MaddenRatings.com:
